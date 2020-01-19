ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you are an animal lover, listen up!
An Atlanta man says he has been the bearer of bad news to people who may be part of a puppy scam.
"I have been here for 2-3 months and twice now someone has showed up and asking.. We are here for the puppy." said Beau Buzzelli.
But the only puppy he had was his 5 year old dog, Charlie.
He said the first scamming incident, someone was looking for a Yorkie.
Initially he thought it was a fluke and that they could possibly have the wrong address until it happened again.
He stated, "They say this is the address we were given. We were told there was a puppy here and it's heartbreaking because basically they are finding out that they have been ripped off by the deposit.. I don't know, the last couple paid $200.."
Buzzelli told CBS46 Reporter Iyani Hughes he believes the hardest part for these puppy lovers isn't just about the money.
"Not only the money, but they are thinkinh this dog I've been thinking i'm gonna get -- really doesn't exist.. so now they are grieving on the spot. It's heartbreaking."
He said the last hopeful puppy owner drove 5 hours from Alabama, just to be disappointed at the door.
"I don't know where they're finding the ad, but as a public service announcement, it's something people should be aware of."
Buzzelli said the biggest message is be cautious when shopping for animals online.
Be sure you physically see the animal *first* before sending a payment.
