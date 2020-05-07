ROSWELL (CBS46)—A Fort Benning man is behind bars after police said he robbed a McDonald’s and led officers on a high-speed chase.
According to a press release from Roswell police, officers were flagged down by a motorist who reported the McDonald’s at the 2900 block of Holcomb Bridge Road had just been reportedly robbed by a man with a gun. The incident happened on May 3 just after 10:00 a.m., police wrote.
Officers responded to the location and witnesses and employees told police that “a male wearing dark clothing and a medical face-mask came into the restaurant pointing a firearm at multiple employees, demanding their money. The victims and witnesses described the armed robber and stated he left in a red mustang,” according to the press release.
Moments later, an officer spotted a red mustang in the area of Holcomb Bridge Road and Holcomb Wood Parkway, however, the driver refused to stop, the press release stated.
Police wrote the driver lost control of the car, the car became airborne, and the driver crashed into a nearby sign. After the crash, the suspect allegedly hid in a nearby wooded area.
Police set up a perimeter and later arrested Isacc Hammond, 23, of Fort Benning, according to the press release.
Hammond is facing numerous charges including robbery and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.