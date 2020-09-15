ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lee Holsworth said he was excited to vote for Donald Trump in 2016, he even tried to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat while casting his ballot.
“I love Trump,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “I think he’s the most amazing president we’ve had since Washington.”
Holsworth quickly realized that the famous red hat was not allowed in the Fulton County polling precinct.
“The ladies in there asked me to remove the hat,” he explained. “I went out and took it off. I came back in.”
Fast forward to 2020 and Holsworth has just been issued a warning over the incident.
“There’s a 150-foot no campaigning bubble,” said Republican poll watcher Matt Mashburn.
“The brand “Make America Great Again” is so associated with the president that others could look at that as saying, ‘I’m voting for the president, you should vote for the president too.’”
Mashburn said the MAGA hat violated the state’s election code, which reads in part "no person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign literature, newspaper, booklet, pamphlet, card, sign, paraphernalia, or any other written or printed matter of any kind..."
“In my opinion, MAGA is just so closely associated with the president that that was a form of an endorsement while in line,” said Mashburn, one of five members on the state election board which voted to give Holsworth the written warning.
“It’s called a letter of instruction and what it says is, you might not have known it, but you did violate the rule and so now you’re on notice.”
Holsworth has not yet received it.
“I just don’t know what to think about it,” he said.
