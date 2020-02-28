COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help finding a suspect who is accused of robbing two banks in Cobb County.
On February 24, police were dispatched to the Wells Fargo on United Drive after reports of a robbery. Three days later, the Fifth Third Bank on Cobb Drive was robbed.
After further investigation, Smyrna Police Detectives believe the bank robberies have been committed by the same suspect at several banks across the metropolitan Atlanta area.
Police describe the suspect to be a black male in his early to mid-thirties who was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded “Champion” sweatshirt and dark color sweatpants, black sneakers, and a wearing a “surgical mask” each time during the robbery.
If the public has any information about this suspect, the Smyrna Police Detectives are asking for the community to call 911, the Smyrna Police Department’s non-emergency number at 770-434-6666 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.