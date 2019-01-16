FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) A man who allegedly viciously beat a woman and then pointed a gun at her children has made it to Clayton County's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list.
On August 29 Douglas Adams allegedly went to the residence of a woman he was involved with and kicked in her door, pummeled her with punches and kicks in front of her children before threatening to kill them all at gunpoint.
A fugitive squad has been enlisted to locate him.
Adams is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes, is about 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of Adams' whereabouts is asked to contact police.
