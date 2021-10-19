DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The man accused of shooting to death a DeKalb County grocery store cashier over the store’s mask requirement faced a superior court judge Tuesday.
Victor Lee Tucker, Jr. of Palmetto, was scheduled for a virtual arraignment hearing. Judge Asha Jackson excused Tucker after learning he had already entered a not guilty plea and that he was in custody without bond.
According to investigators, Tucker, 30, got into an argument with a cashier at the Big Bear grocery store June 14. Tucker left the store without making a purchase, authorities said, but returned with a gun and shot and killed the cashier, later identified as 41-year-old Laquitta Willis.
Tucker then exchanged gunfire with DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy Danny Jordan who was working at the store as a part-time security guard.
“He shot me in my chest,” Jordan told CBS46 days after the incident. “Thank god for my bulletproof vest.”
Tucker was struck by one of the deputy’s bullets. Responding officers arrested Tucker as he tried to crawl through the front door. He remained hospitalized for several days before being transferred to the DeKalb County Jail.
Tucker faces six felonies, including malice murder.
