NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police believe 36-year-old Rahheem Peake is the man behind a series of Home Depot heists costing the home improvement store a loss of $10,000 worth of tools and supplies.
Between November 2018 and March 2019, Peake shoplifted from the Home Depot located in the 4100 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard at least 16 times. Each time he fled the scene in a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
For his handy ways, Peake is charged with 11 counts of theft by shoplifting. He is being held in Gwinnett County Dentention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.