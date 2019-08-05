GWINNETT, COUNTY (CBS46) -- Shocking video shows an 18-year-old held in a headlock and dragged for half a mile down the highway before he’s released.

Emmitt Grubs is the man who dragged the teen. He and his team say everything is not as it seems.

“The other driver initiated the physical altercation,” said Jaques Barker, attorney for Mr. Grubbs.

Mr. Grubbs says that it was in fact the teen that started the whole incident.

“You can see the shake. Boom! Right here, that’s when he hit my car off the road," said Mr. Grubbs. "Now I’m back there trying to get control of my car.”

Mr. Grubbs says he pulled in front of the teen, and then approached the teen’s window to confront him about hitting his car. That's when the teen struck him.

His lawyer’s say the resulting headlock was self-defense.

“Pulled the other driver towards him in an effort to keep that bat that was swinging at him, away from him,” said attorney for Mr. Grubbs, Van Christopher Armstrong.

CBS46 spoke to the teen and told him what Mr. Grubbs alleges happens, which he says is wrong.

“Well it is what it is, but he started the whole situation,” said the teen who was dragged in a headlock.

Mr. Grubbs faces a multitude of charges, among them, aggravated assault and one count of hit and run.

When asked about the teens allegations Mr. Grubbs took his keys from the ignition, his lawyers wouldn't speak on that part.

Mr. Grubbs said he wanted to speak out now because his family has been harassed and he wants people to know not everything can be seen in the video.

“Just a lot of bullying online and I just wanted to address it that I wasn’t the one who initiated the thing, I wasn’t the one who started the incident,” said Mr. Grubbs.

He also said he called 911 to report what happened and showed a dated screen shot from June 6 when the incident occurred.

A picture was provided of an injury to his tricep. He says it happened when he was knocked back by the first strike and caused by the teen's side mirror.

Both sides are refuting what the other has said.