ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The man accused of plowing his SUV through the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday killing six people and injuring dozens more is no stranger to the law.
"The nature of this offense is shocking," Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said.
CBS46 has learned that Darrell Brooks was arrested on May 27th of this year in Union City, Georgia. A witness told police that he heard Brooks striking his girlfriend multiple times at the Country Hearth Inn on Shannon Parkway.
The report goes on to say that an officer noticed Brooks' girlfriend had a slightly swollen face with unusual discoloration around the eyes. Brooks was charged with battery.
Back in the Waukesha court room, Brooks is accused of intentionally targeting people in the parade. His bail was set at $5-million dollars.
"Today we learned of another death of a child related to this case,” Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said.
