SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing man last seen leaving the scene of a crash on May 4.
Alex Christopher Davis, 24, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the Village Grove subdivision after police say he crashed his vehicle into a mailbox and vehicle before taking off on foot.
His cell phone has been turned off and there has been no activity on his bank account.
He's described as a white man, standing about 5'9" and weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white tank top.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Suwanee Police Department at 770-945-8995.
