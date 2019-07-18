ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from professional athletes and musicians was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Kwamaine Jerell Ford, 27, of Dacula was found guilty of targeting college and professional athletes and rappers in a phishing scheme.
Investigators said Ford sent thousands of phishing emails to victims from email accounts he set up to spoof legitimate Apple customer service accounts.
Ford posed as an Apple customer support representative and told victims he needed their username and passwords or answers to security questions to reset their Apple accounts.
Once Ford gained control of the victims’ Apple accounts, he obtained credit card information and used it to steal over $322,000. Investigators say Ford spent thousands of dollars on flights, car travel, hotels, retail purchases, restaurants and made cash transfers to his personal financial accounts.
“Ford targeted celebrities and professional athletes in his identity theft scheme and used credit card information stolen from these victims to fund his personal lifestyle,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a press release. “Citizens should remember that anyone can fall prey to identity theft, and they should be vigilant in protecting their personal information.”
Ford plead guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in March.
U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. sentenced him to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay almost $700,000 in restitution.
