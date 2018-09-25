Lilburn Police have connected Khalid Bays to a second murder that took place in Lawrenceville over the summer.
Police initially arrested the 18-year-old for his connection to the shooting murder of Beverly Jenkins. A second suspect, 18 year-old Adarius Jones, was also arrested and charged in connection to the murder.
On the night of Aug. 12, Jenkins, who was a mother of five and grandmother of four who volunteered at the City of Refuge, was found in her green 2000 Honda Odyssey with a gunshot wound to the head.
She had just left her job and was driving home near Hopkins Street and Westview Drive around 12:30 a.m. when she was shot.
Now police say 18-year-old Bays is also connected to the July 29 murder of Rahmier Garner. His accomplice, Geovanni Perez, has also been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder.
Police say a shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Brunswick Zone bowling alley located in the 3800 block of Lawrenceville Highway.
The 20-year-old victim, Gardner, was found dead at scene.
Police believe a third suspect who is believed to be a Hispanic female may be living in southwest Atlanta.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-8477, or by visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
