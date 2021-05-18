FAYETTE CO (CBS46)—An alleged gunman and a high-speed chase led officers to Atlanta-based rapper Rick Ross’ massive Fayette County home.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, deputies received a 9-1-1 call from a 13-year-old reporting a man tried to enter the child's home. The man, according to a sheriff spokesperson, was armed with a handgun.
The alleged suspect, Chaka Stewart, 40, of Riverdale, left the home before deputies arrived.
Arriving deputies saw the man's pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop. Stewart refused to stop, leading to a high-speed police chase, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.
The high-speed pursuit ended near Rick Ross’ estate.
According to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Sheriff's office, Stewart jumped out of his car with a gun in his hand and began to run. Moments later, Stewart fled through a wood line, gaining access to rapper Rick Ross’ estate. Ross’ security team let deputies on Ross’ property so officers could search for Stewart.
Within minutes, deputies found and arrested Stewart, without incident. However, officials said they were not able to find the gun the suspect is believed to have had in his possession. Rick Ross was not home during the incident. Scenes from the popular movie 'Coming 2 America' took place at Ross' home.
On May 15, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate Clayton County Jail after Stewart was found dead inside his cell by himself. While deputies were conducting their evening rounds, they discovered Stewart unresponsive. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
