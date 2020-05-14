BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) William R. Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery killed while jogging in February, scheduled a news conference Wednesday night but abruptly called it off at the last minute.
Bryan was planning to make some sort of announcement in Brunswick and gathered several members of the media for the event. But apparently at the last minute, he had a change of heart.
Kevin Gough is the attorney for William Roddie Bryan, whose cell phone was recording in February when 25 year-old Ahmaud Arbery became involved in a struggle with Travis McMichael in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick. That video of Arbery's death has sparked outrage all across the country and has led to state and federal involvement in the case.
Bryan is under investigation by the GBI but he insists he did nothing wrong and says he's been fully cooperative with investigators. But when he was scheduled to speak Wednesday night, Bryan was a no-show. Gough instead addressed the group of media present.
"I want to apologize to y'all. You've been waiting here patiently and I was going to fall on the sword," said Gough. "Obviously, I expected that there would be something to talk about tonight. But there's not."
Gough also promised an announcement at 12 p.m. Thursday. CBS46 will keep you posted.
RELATED CONTENT:
Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting says his life is being threatened
Armed protestors seek justice for Ahmaud Arbery
GBI to investigate whether prosecutors acted illegally in Ahmaud Arbery case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.