DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) — A man named Brian Justin Barden, 39, has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman he was renting a room to on Colbert Road in Dallas.
Paulding County Sheriff's Office detectives say they were asked to conduct a welfare check on Patricia Seabolt on Oct. 11. Friends and family of Seabolt said they had not spoken to her in several days and she was not answering her phone.
Deputies entered the home and found Seabolt's body. When Barden arrived on scene, he was interviewed by detectives. As a result of the interview, Barden was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Seabolt has been sent to the GBI for an autopsy and additional charges could be added once the manner and cause of death are determined.
Barden is in the Paulding County Jail and has a $5,700 bond. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or download the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app and send in a tip.
