Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man accused in a hit-and-run that severely injured a 9 year-old girl playing in her yard is expected to appear in court Monday.
Just before 7 p.m. on March 29th, DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run accident in Lithonia.
Police say a black 2017 Ford Fusion was speeding when it left the road, hitting 9 year-old LaDerihanna Holmes and her friend Alayshia Phillips, 11, before crashing into the house.
Holmes was severely injured while Phillips sustained a foot injury.
The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Gabriel Jabri Fordham, along with a passenger in his vehicle fled the scene.
Fordham is now charged with Failure to Maintain Lane (Misdemeanor); Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (Misdemeanor); Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor); Hit and Run (Misdemeanor); and, Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony).
“I just heard three loud bangs, I rushed outside, I saw the car in the house, I didn’t see my sister at all,” says Trevon Hughley, Holmes’ older brother. “It was definitely hard, I’ve never experienced anything like that, as far as seeing someone lifeless in front of me."
Fordham's hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.
