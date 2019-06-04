CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Conyers are warning the public of two armed suspects who are on the loose. Now, they need your help bringing them in before they strike again.
Police told CBS46 the armed robbers used an underage girl to lure the victim into a vulnerable spot.
“They’re armed they’re dangerous they’re in the community and they were targeting someone local to that community,” Sgt. Kim Lucas told CBS46.
Sgt Kim Lucas of the Conyers Police department explained 20-year-old Calvin Smith is one of two armed and dangerous suspects involved in a recent armed robbery. On May 24th the two planned an illegal setup in an apartment complex near the corner of Briar Creek court and Pine Log Road.
“He actually used the assistance of a 13-year-old female to lure a 46-year-old man into an apartment at that complex,” Lucas explained.
That’s when things became dangerous.
“What he did not know is that two armed men were going to come into that apartment and hold him up and rob him of his cash,” added Lucas.
The 13-year-old girl was arrested and now may be charged as an adult for armed robbery. Smith and another man police are working to identify are still on the loose.
“We just want him in custody, so he doesn’t have the risk of hurting anybody else,” Lucas said.
Anyone with information of Smith's whereabouts can anonymously post tips on the Crime Stoppers line 404-577-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you could receive an award of up to $2,000.
