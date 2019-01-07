ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) “Lisa is my son’s mother. We met in 2007 right before the R. Kelly trial.”
Yul Brown was right by Lisa Van Allen’s side at R. Kelly’s child pornography trial.
“Why were you subpoenaed?” reporter Ashley Thompson asked.
“Because I had a lot to do with it. I had a lot to do with the whole situation.”
“In what capacity?” asked Thompson.
“Well like I said, I really don’t want to go into the capacity of it because I don’t care if people think I sold it or she sold it.”
Brown is talking about one of the many sex tapes R. Kelly is alleged to have made with underaged girls.
“He would never ask me if it was okay to be filmed but he never hid the camera or anything like that,” Van Allen said on Surviving R. Kelly in Lifetime.
In the docuseries Van Allen said R. Kelly recorded her and another 14-year-old girl.
“I watched it and as I fast forwarded some, I’d see other scenes with just him and her without me.”
She said she took the tape and gave it to someone for safe keeping. Years later, she asked R. Kelly to attempt to get the tape back.
“It wasn’t her in regards to the money because she said he ain’t going to pay nothing,” Brown said. “Because he never paid her nothing. I’m not saying I did it but when I saw the tape… he was going to pay her something.”
Brown said footage of Van Allen never went public.
“You never saw that tape,” Brown said. “I made sure of that. I'm not going to say I made sure of it but you didn't see the tape that she was on. He got that tape.”
