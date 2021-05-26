CHEROKEE County (CBS46)—Fire investigators are working to determine how two men were burned by electricity at a construction site.
The incident happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn being built on Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton.
According to Cherokee County officials, firefighters responded to a person shocked at the construction site.
According to Cherokee County Fire Lt. Nathan Croft, “We pulled up to find a gentleman inside the electrical panel and couldn’t get him out due to active power.”
Firefighters were able to remove the man, who had burns on 100% of his body.
He was rushed by ambulance to the Grady Memorial Burn Center and later transferred to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Medical personnel later sent the victim to the Cobb County burn Center.
Also, another man at the site had second-degree burns to his forearms, neck, and the side of his face.
He was rushed to Grady Memorial Burn Center in an unknown condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.