VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a man who suffers from dementia.
Alfredo Nivins, 66, was last seen in the 100 block of Dalton Drive in Villa Rica Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say Nivins suffers from both dementia and heart problems. They say he may be confused as to where he is and are concerned with how cold temperatures are supposed to be Saturday night.
Authorities say Nivins is wearing blue jogging pants, a long-sleeve red Falcons shirt, possibly a blue sweatshirt over the t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.
If anyone has information on the man's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Ametrice Jackson at 780-830-5916 or by email at ajackson@carrollsheriff.com.
