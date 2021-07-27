PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (CBS46)—Florida authorities arrested a 38-year-old man with metro Atlanta ties after he was allegedly found with a 15-year-old girl.
According to a statement from the Charlotte County sheriff’s office in Florida, on July 23, a family in Texas contacted police and said they had not heard from the 15-year-old.
The family told officers the teen boarded a plane for what the parents believed to be an all-inclusive church retreat in Florida.
After the family did not hear from the teen, they reached out to authorities.
Police traced the juvenile’s phone to a home in the 18000 block of Ohara Drive in Charlotte County, Florida.
Deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door.
While waiting for someone to answer, deputies said they saw a man run to a back room and he refused to open the door.
Deputies identified and contacted the owner of a car parked in the home’s driveway.
The car’s owner reportedly contacted the man inside of the home and persuaded him and the juvenile to come outside and talk to deputies.
According to deputies, the teen said she was attempting to open the door, but the man held her back and “told her to stay quiet”.
A sheriff’s spokesperson said the teen told authorities she remembered getting off of a plane in Fort Myers. While she was walking down the street, the teen said Vincent J. Robusto, 38, greeted her.
“The two returned to the Ohara residence where they had dinner and the juvenile was provided a vape pen with an unknown substance,” a statement from police said.
During the investigation, a detective said the teen's friends reported the teen had been communicating with an older man on social media apps.
The detective then contacted the church camp and determined the juvenile was not registered at the camp and she never attended the church.
Deputies searched the home and allegedly found eight rounds of ammunition, located inside a magazine of a semi-automatic handgun.
Online court records showed Robusto faced firearm and theft charges in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.
Deputies booked Robusto in the Charlotte County Jail for the following charges:
· False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will
· Interference with Custody of Minor
· Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon
· Drug Paraphernalia – Delivery to Minor
· Possession of Firearm Ammunition or Weapon by US Convicted Felon
His bond is $325,000.00.
The Florida Department of Children and Families worked with authorities in Texas to reunite the juvenile with her parents.
