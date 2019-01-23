ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The U.S. Marshals SE Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man with Georgia ties, wanted in the death of a Hampton University student in 2005.
The case will be chronicled on the Investigation Discovery series "In Pursuit with John Walsh" and will air Wednesday night at 10 p.m.
According to the department, Jihad Ramadan, also a Hampton University student at the time, is accused of stabbing a fellow student at the school in 2005.
Ramadan is believed to have fled New York and is likely living under a new identity.
He is described as a black male, standing about 6'1" and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Ramadan is facing charges of murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
If you have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Office at 877-926-8332.
