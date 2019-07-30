ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local woman says her husband suffering from dementia somehow walked out of Grady Hospital without anyone noticing.
She says she’s furious that he wasn’t found until five days later.
Dienabou Balde says her sick husband, 65-year-old Mohamed Diallo, was being treated at Grady Hospital at the time.
“I got a call from a nurse asking me if my husband was home, and I asked, what do you mean is my husband home?” said Balde.
That was Monday, July 22nd. She had just visited the night before.
She rushed to the hospital.
“They told me that he had left the hospital and they were short staffed,” Balde said.
According to the police report, Diallo’s doctor told police he suffers from severe dementia. He was assigned a sitter but that person never showed up. His nurse kept an eye on him as much as he could.
“The fact that a person can walk out of a hospital without anybody noticing...” said a teary-eyed Balde as she trailed off.
Grady Hospital told CBS46’S Melissa Stern their staff notified Atlanta police immediately after they realized Mr. Diallo left the hospital, and they continued to work with police as they searched for him.
“It’s a nightmare, you don’t know if he’s dead, if he’s alive,” added Balde.
But Balde says it was hours before anyone called police, and he wasn’t found until five days later when someone saw him lying on their front porch.
Balde has since hired an attorney.
“We still have questions in terms of whether protocol was followed, how did he even get out of the hospital, and why it took so long to alert both his family and the authorities,” said Balde’s attorney, Catherine Gibson.
“To find out he was missing and for it to take so long for them to call police or call me, really I am very, very disappointed because I don’t want anyone else to go through this,” Balde added.
Mrs. Balde says there should be a change in protocol and that extra security should be added.
