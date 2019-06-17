THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call was issued for a missing 39-year-old man out of Thomasville.
Ted Tyrone Johnson was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Clay Street.
Johnson is described as a black man with dreads, brown eyes and a beard. He has the mental capacity of a five-year-old child.
He was seen wearing red shorts, a black shirt and white Nike sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Thomas County Dispatch at 229-226-2101.
