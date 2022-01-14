DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and woman for multiple armed robberies in Douglas County.
Doroteo Pratt and Aisha McGowan reportedly robbed local businesses between the months of April and December of last year.
They are also suspects in robberies in neighboring jurisdictions.
They are being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.