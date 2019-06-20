CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found dead at a home in Polk County Wednesday night.
According to Cedartown Police, the bodies of 22 year-old Stephanie Lopez and 25 year-old Tevin Frazier were found around 6 p.m. at the home on the 1000 block of Cleo Street in Cedartown.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Frazier lying dead in the front yard of the home. When they entered inside, they found Lopez's body. Both were shot.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome says no suspects are being sought. No other information has been released.
