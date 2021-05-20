CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a vehicle in Conyers Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of Bruce Road after a person shot call. When they arrived to the scene, deputies found a woman and a man shot to death inside the vehicle.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s is asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002.
