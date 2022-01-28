ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man and woman are the latest victims of a double shooting outside yet another Atlanta nightclub.
It happened at around 2:45 a.m. outside of Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails, also known as Club Traffik, at the intersection of Crescent Avenue and 12th Street in Midtown. Police tell CBS46 the two were standing outside when they heard gunfire from a vehicle in an apparent drive-by shooting.
Both the man and woman, who police say may not have been the intended targets, were shot at least once. They were taken to Grady Hospital and their conditions remain unknown at this time.
BREAKING: Two people shot outside traffic night club. Police say an innocent man and woman were outside the club when someone drove by and shot them. Police don’t believe the victims were together. This is outside the Traffic Nightclub. APD about to talk @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/QjYi4kH55G— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 28, 2022
The suspect remains at large. APD could be seen speaking to witnesses and collecting video surveillance in the area.
This is the fourth overnight shooting at an Atlanta establishment this week. On Monday, a similar dispute in front of Loca Luna restaurant escalated to gunfire injuring a man. The following night, a shooting at Chic Restaurant and Lounge took place. Luckily, no one was injured. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was killed after a dispute at Blue Flame Lounge turned violent. All four incidents are not believed to be connected.
