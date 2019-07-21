CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A $2,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone with information leading to the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection to an alleged Walmart shoplifting case.
Around 4 a.m. a black male and a black female entered a Conyers Walmart where they allegedly shoplifted numerous items. When confronted by a manager, the male suspect pulled out a pistol and pointed it directly at the individual.
The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
