RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Augusta man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a weekend domestic dispute that ended with multiple Richmond County deputies being shot at.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies were responding to the domestic incident on October 10 when they encountered Jasper Newton. Newton, 47, was in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue when deputies attempted to speak with him regarding the alleged dispute. But, instead of sharing his side of the story Newton lead deputies on a foot chase.
During the chase Newton fired his weapon at deputies multiple times. Despite deputies returning fire, Newton managed to be located in a vacant lot on Poplar Street, fire his weapon and again take off on foot.
He was again located but this time hiding under a residence in the 1500 block of Poplar Street. Newton was arrested and transported to a medical center for treatment of injuries that include a gunshot wound.
Upon being released from the medical center Newton will be transported to Webster Detention Center. He is facing the following charges: aggravated assault relating to the domestic incident, three counts of aggravated assault on a Peace Officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
GBI is investigating the officer shooting and the domestic incident. Anyone with information regarding the domestic incident is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575.
