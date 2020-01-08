Man wrongfully convicted of rape released from prison after 18 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Advancements in DNA testing gave an innocent man his freedom after he wrongfully served nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit.
Kerry Robinson was only 26-years-old when he was convicted of raping a 42-year-old woman in a Feb. 15, 1993 in Moultrie, Georgia. He was also accused of breaking into the woman's home along with two other armed teens.
Robinson was never identified as a suspect by the victim, yet Tyrone White and a friend were. Still DNA testing confirmed two people involved in the incident, White and the victim. At the time, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation DNA analyst said he was unable to conclude that Robinson had contributed to a remaining mixture of DNA. Still the 26-year-old was sentenced to two decades in prison for rape.
Following the verdict, the DNA samples were sent to 17 other analyst, 12 concluded Robinson's DNA was not present, four were unable to draw a conclusion and one agreed with the GBI's testimony.
It wasn't until 2018 that the GBI's new DNA analytical tool determined, "the results instead indicated that a random African-American's DNA is 1,800 times more likely than Robinson's DNA to explain the mixture of DNA in the rape kit."
In September 2019, Robinson filed a motion for a new trial, stating that Tyrone White provided courts with a false testimony that was also contradicted by the victim's recount of the incident. A district attorney heard Robinson's case and dismissed all charges and requested his release.
"We are thrilled to see this unjust conviction finally corrected," said Georgia Innocence Project Executive Director Clare Gilbert. "The factors that led to Kerry Robinson's conviction -- flawed forensics and false testimony from an incentivized cooperator -- are present in so many wrongful conviction cases."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.