Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An underground electrical explosion caused several manhole covers to blow off near Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, the incident began when an underground transformer blew, disturbing several manhole covers and vent grates.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky after the explosion.
Several streets were blocked for quite a while as crews worked to clear the scene. The only closure right now is Peachtree Street between Linden Street and Renaissance Parkway.
Patient care continued as normal at the facility. CBS46 initially received word that the hospital was evacuated but Atlanta Fire and Rescue spokesperson Cortez Stafford told us that the evacuations were internal and no one was removed from the hospital.
There were no reports of injuries.
They’ve shut down three blocks around the building. pic.twitter.com/5W7ryhNyVw— Colleen Corona (@colleencorona) February 6, 2019
Update on Peachtree Street manhole covers blowing off: Atlanta firefighters on the scene say they are getting ready to reopen the streets. Sounds like they have the underground fire under control. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OpFedsBx6s— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 6, 2019
