LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County police officers continued their search in Lithonia, Thursday, for Otis Walker, 27. Officers said Walker shot and killed his girlfriend and an officer who responded.
Investigators were called to a home on Hodgdon Corners Cove for a domestic disturbance to find Walker between two houses.
They said Walker immediately started firing at police, hitting one of them several times. The officer shot is in stable condition.
Walker’s girlfriend died while being loaded into an ambulance.
A neighbor told CBS46 Reporter Daniel Wilkerson a bullet came through a bedroom window where he and his wife were sleeping.
The (gunshot) came through. It woke us up,” said Terrance Fielder, a neighbor.
Fielder and his wife were not injured.
Police have increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to Walker’s capture.
If you have information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404)577-TIPS(8477)
