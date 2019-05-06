CARROLL COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who walked away Monday from a work detail.
Tommy Shane Morton was last seen in the area of East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road. He was wearing an orange state inmate shirt and blue pants.
CBS46 has learned that Morton is currently serving a 10 year sentence for manufacturing marijuana and theft.
If you see Morton, you are advised to call 911.
The Sheriff's Office is working with the Georgia Department of Corrections State Work Detail and the Marshals Service to find Morton.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest information as it becomes available.
