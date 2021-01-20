Monroe County schools were placed under Code Red lockdown after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that they were searching for a wanted man who had fled authorities at a Forsyth Red Roof Inn.
Multiple Deputies have been stationed at each school in the county under the lockdown order.
The suspect, identified as Gregory Allen Jones, is wanted on multiple felony warrants. Deputies arrived at the Red Roof Inn to serve warrants, approaching Jones as he left his room and entered his vehicle.
Jones refused to exit his vehicle, instead fleeing. Deputies on the scene shot at the tires of his vehicle as he drove off, after which Deputies to give chase until Jones crashed his vehicle behind Daysprings Presbyterian Church on Highway 41 and Thornton Road.
Jones fled the vehicle on foot, and authorities have since been searching for him. The public has been asked to not approach Jones if he is seen, and rather call 911 immediately as he is considered armed and dangerous.
After several hours Jones was located and arrested in Anderson, South Carolina.
Authorities say Anderson County Sheriff's Office identified the stolen vehicle and a chase began. The chase ended in a wreck and Jones rolling the vehicle.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
