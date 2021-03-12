A manhunt in Lumpkin County ended after the suspect was located in Dawson County early Friday morning.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office actively searched for a person of interest identified as Dylan Finley. Finley was last seen wearing a gray or white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Officials believe he traveled from the Auraria Community to Hwy 136 in Dawsonville.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office reported that multiple agencies have been tracking Finley since Wednesday from Franklin County to Lumpkin County.
They also reported that there are possible multiple charges from different agencies on Finley and it is believed he is dangerous and possibly armed.
Investigators located Finely on 136 near Etowah River in Dawsonville early Friday morning. He was taken into custody.
Residents in the area were asked to secure their vehicles, sheds, and homes as they continue the manhunt.
If you see someone matching this description, please notify 911 immediately. This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
