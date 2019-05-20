AUBURN, Al. (CBS46) An officer is dead and two others injured following a shooting at a trailer park in Auburn, Alabama overnight and police have the suspect in custody.
The State of Alabama issued an Emergency BLUE Alert for 29 year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes before capturing him around 8:30 a.m.
According to CBS42, the three officers were responding to a domestic incident at a trailer park when they were shot. Their identities have not been released.
The station says Wilkes was last seen wearing body armor and a helmet.
Wilkes is a white male, standing about 6'4" and weighing around 215 pounds.
