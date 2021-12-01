UPDATE (CBS36) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of Edward Gatling, who is wanted for shooting two DeKalb County deputies.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A manhunt is underway after two DeKalb County deputies were injured in a shooting along Wellington Circle in Lithonia.
The deputies, whose names have not been released at this time, were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the area when both were reportedly shot.
Both sheriff’s investigators were taken to DeKalb Medical Center after one was shot in the leg and another in the abdomen. The deputies are reported to be conscious and alert. They are expected to be transported to Grady Hospital for further care.
Meanwhile, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who shot the two sheriff’s investigators Wednesday morning. The shooter has been identified as Edward Gatling.
This is still a very active scene. CBS46 is en route to the scene. Check back here for the latest updates as more information becomes available.
