Manhunt underway for homicide suspect in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A manhunt is underway in South Fulton for a wanted suspect who police say is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Around 3:05 a.m. on Monday, Antowyn Smith left a home on Merrywood Drive in Fairburn following a shooting that killed one person. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Smith may have injuries on his head from an altercation at the location, police reported.
If subject is located, please contact the South Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Det. N. Moss 470-240-1279.
