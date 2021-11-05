HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department is trying to track down a man who they shot a police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Police are looking for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson. Police said he left the scene of the assault in a 2016 white Honda Civic with a Georgia license plate RXF0384.
Later, police said Jackson could also be driving a white 2021 Dodge Ram.
Anyone with information about Jackson should call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
Police say the police officer was initially transported to Atlanta Medical Center. He was reportedly transferred later to Grady Memorial Hospital. The officer's condition was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
