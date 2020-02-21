GORDON Co., GA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced a manufacturing company is expanding in Georgia.
Mannington Mills, Inc, a flooring manufacturer located in Gordon County, will complete a $22 million expansion due to increased customer demand, according to a press release from Governor Kemp’s office.
“This expansion is more great news for northwest Georgia and a testament to existing industries in our state receiving a major return on their investments,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate Mannington’s continued dedication to the hardworking Georgians in our skilled workforce in the area and congratulate the community on this exciting announcement.”
Mannington Mills purchased a 10.5 acre site in Calhoun, and they plan to create an additional 268 jobs.
“Acquisition of this site is part of Mannington’s long-term growth investment plan for the northwest Georgia area, and we were pleased to once again work with the Georgia Department of Economic Development on the project,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO of Mannington Mills.
Mannington continues to experience high demand for the flooring products we make in Georgia, and this will help us accommodate and capitalize further on that demand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.