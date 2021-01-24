A leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture, and more is making a massive investment in Barrow County.
According to Governor Brian Kemp’s office, Spring Mountain Center will invest $45 million in opening their new manufacturing and distribution headquarters at Park 53 in Winder.
The process is expected to create 205 jobs at a variety of skill levels, including management, supervision, engineering, and production.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Spring Mountain Center to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.
“I am confident the Peach State's readily available, skilled workforce and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well as they begin operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Barrow County.”
Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to continue checking for hiring updates at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers
