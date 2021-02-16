A Georgia based manufacturer is expanding operation in Rome after growing demand for its products.
According to Governor Brian Kemp’s office, Integrated Fiber Solutions, a manufacturer of synthetic bulked continuous filament (BCF) yarns for the carpet, rug, and automotive industries, is spending $30 million to expand its operations in Rome.
“It’s always gratifying to see family-owned Georgia businesses continue to expand and create opportunities in their home state,” said Governor Kemp. “I'm grateful to Integrated Fiber Solutions for continuing to invest in northwest Georgia and creating great manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians in Floyd County and throughout the region.”
Integrated Fiber Solutions will construct a new facility adjacent to their current plant, which is located at 19 Westside Industrial Boulevard in Rome.
The expansion is expected to bring at least 40 additional jobs to the area.
New job opportunities include management, operator, and mechanic positions.
Individuals interested in careers with Integrated Fiber Solutions are encouraged to email cbaez@intfibers.com for additional information.
