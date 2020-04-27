MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For 25 years the Marietta Diner has been open every day, but for the first time in a quarter of a century the Coronavirus pandemic forced management to close the dining room.
Owner Gus Tselios eliminated about a dozen parking spaces and set up this efficient drive-thru to keep his business going.
“We were able to keep the diner open and provide our delicious meals in a different way without having the dine in service,” Tselios said.
And while he’d love for things to return to normal, he said it’s too risky to open the doors.
“I think we should keep focusing on curbside take-out for not just my restaurants, but for all restaurants to get some revenue flowing and this way we can keep people safe and we will monitor things daily,” Tselios said.
Marietta Diner is one of nearly 20 popular restaurants in metro Atlanta, that CBS46 checked with, which decided to keep their dining rooms closed, despite the green light given by Governor Brian Kemp to reopen.
“If you bring the rest of the staff in for full dine-in you really don’t know what to expect either. You might not be busy; and you’ll have a lot of people standing around or you might get real busy and you have a big challenge of how to space people,” Tselios said.
Tselios also owns the Marietta Fish Market. A spot he decided to close completely until he feels he can safely serve his customers.
“Just like we went down in sales it’s better to slowly go back up in sales and bring staff in as you grow. As you get busier bring them in a little bit at a time instead of just bringing everybody in,” Tselios said.
Another reason many restaurant owners tell me they will keep their dining rooms closed is because they don't have the necessary safety supplies like thermometers and masks to keep staff and customers safe.
