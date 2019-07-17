MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 has received word that several online services within the Henry County government are currently offline.
The Henry County Government posted to Facebook, saying the department is experiencing technical difficulties which has knocked internet and email services offline.
They do say the motor vehicle offices are open for car tag registrations but other services such as applying for business licenses, property tax services and building permits are unavailable.
Courts are in session however copies of court records are unavailable.
The Henry County Tax Commissioner also posted to Facebook that the office cannot collect payments for property and business licenses at this time. The department's phone systems are also down.
No word on when services are expected to be restored.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
