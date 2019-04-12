Peachtree City, GA (CBS46) Coweta and Fayette County families, businesses, and volunteers dedicated to the fight for the health of all moms and babies will gather for this year’s March for Babies, March of Dimes biggest annual fundraising event.
The event will take place Saturday at Picnic Park in Peachtree City. Participants can start registering at 8:30 a.m, and the 3-mile walk starts at 10:00 a.m.
March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, HCA, Cigna, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Piedmont, Southern Crescent Women’s Health, Allstar Pediatrics, Hitachi, Georgia Power, Panasonic, Progressive Heating and Air, Kiwanis and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
