(CBS46) - This year, nearly 4,700 Georgians will be diagnosed with colon and rectum cancer. But, the American Cancer Society or ACS is urging people to postpone cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The American Cancer Society recommends that no one should go to a healthcare facility for routine cancer screening at this time." said, Dr. Richard Wender, chief cancer control officer for ACS. "This means if you're due for your screening to detect breast, colon, cervix, or lung cancer, postpone your appointment for the near future."
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a campaign dedicated to bringing attention to the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women in the U.S.
Wender said postponing your screening, doesn't mean ignoring it.
“Remember, these screening tests save lives. When restrictions lift, it's important to reschedule any screening test that you're due to receive,” said Wender. "Getting back on track with cancer screening should be a high priority."
A recent spike in the number of young people being diagnosed has prompted earlier screenings.
According to the American Cancer Society's Colorectal Cancer Statistics 2020, 49 people under 50 will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer every day, and 10 of them will die. The ACS study also shows African Americans have a 20% higher chance of diagnosis compared to other racial groups, and Alaska Natives have the highest death rates.
More than 1,700 Georgians are expected to die from the disease this year, the ACS said.
As a result, screenings are recommended starting at 45 years old, instead of 50 years old.
Early detection is key, said Dr. Kevin Woods with Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
"Unfortunately, many patients in the United States do not undergo this very effective screening procedure, and therefore may increase their risks of diagnosis at later stages that can make a cure less likely," said Woods. "We hope that by talking about this preventable disease, more of our family, friends and neighbors will be screened and spread the word about the importance of colonoscopy to our health."
Woods said that a colonoscopy gives doctors the best opportunity to identify and remove polyps or tumors at the earliest stages to help prevent more advanced disease.
He said people with a history of inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer should also get colonoscopies.
"If you don’t have a family member in the 1st degree (mother, father, siblings, children) with a history of colon polyps or cancer, you are considered to be at average risk. This means that you should be screened for the potential of a colorectal polyp or cancer at age 45," he said.
So what should you look for? The American Cancer Society said if you notice any of the symptoms below, check-in with your doctor:
• A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days
• A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that's not relieved by having one
• Rectal bleeding with bright red blood
• Blood in the stool, which may make the stool look dark
• Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain
• Weakness and fatigue
• Unintended weight loss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.