INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The NCAA announced Thursday it would cancel the men's and women's basketball tournaments along with all other winter and spring championships over COVID-19 coronavirus.
"NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a statement.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020
The move comes less than 24 hours after the collegiate sports governing body initially said it would limit attendance at the tournament to key personnel and players. However, the tone shifted immediately after the NCAA made it's Wednesday announcement when the NBA suspended its' season.
That set off a chain of major sports leagues deciding to suspend play for the time-being. With the NCAA now joining, all major professional sports in the United States are either suspended or will be played in front of no fans for the foreseeable future.
Related Stories:
- NASCAR to race with no fans in stands at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday
- Major League Baseball cancels spring training, delays regular season
- UPDATE: 1st coronavirus death reported in Georgia
- SEC Tournament and others canceled as COVID-19 fears
- MLS, Atlanta United suspends season amid COVID-19 concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.