Marco weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday night as it encountered strong wind shear over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The weakening is good news for the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana which will not have severe impacts from the storm.
All hurricane warnings were dropped for the United States coast. Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect.
As of 8 am Monday the storm had winds of 50 mph and was about 85 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The forecast track is along the coast of Louisiana to near Houston in the next couple of days. Gradual weakening should continue.
Marco will bring locally heavy rain to the Gulf Coast, with upwards of 5 inches possible in the hardest hit areas. The winds will not be particularly strong in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The storm will be a glancing blow in those cities, with a less than 50% chance of 40 mph winds.
We continue to watch Tropical Storm Laura as it moves along the south coast of Cuba. That storm has the potential to be a dangerous hurricane when it approaches the Gulf Coast of Texas and/or Louisiana in the midweek. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
