ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is set to open four months early in order to open more ICU beds during the coronavirus outbreak.
The facility was set to open on August 1 but will instead open on April 13, adding a total of 132 beds, with 64 designated to ICU patients. The units will house both COVID-19 positive patients and non-COVID-19 patients.
“By opening this part of the tower early, we are increasing capacity at a critical time when our community needs it the most,” said Patrick Battey, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in a press release. “Getting these beds ready for patients who may need them during the COVID-19 outbreak was the right thing to do, and I am proud of the staff at Piedmont and our partners on the project who made it happen.”
Officials accelerated the timeline of the opening and crews have worked hard to get the facility open for patients.
“Piedmont would like to recognize the leadership of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for helping us to make this a reality," said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare.
When the rest of the tower opens in August, the facility will feature technologically-advanced operating rooms, cardiac labs, critical and acute care facilities, and up to 408 beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.